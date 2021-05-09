News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rendlesham Radio marks first birthday with series of celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 1:51 PM May 9, 2021   
Roma

Local singer Roma entertained residents at the Square at Rendlesham. - Credit: Rendlesham Community Radio

Rendlesham Community Radio celebrated its first birthday with a "May Music Madness" marathon over the weekend, raising money for two good causes.

The station broadcast non-stop from Friday until Sunday and combined this with a number of fun events in the community to mark the birthday.

Steve Calver on the mixing deck

Steve Calver, one of the founding members of RCR, producer and well-known local DJ, takes his turn on the decks as part of May Music Madness Weekend - Credit: Rendlesham Community Radio

There were some socially-distanced live performances in the square and the whole weekend aims to raise funds for the Rendlesham Skate Park and the village's youth group.

Jacklin and Smith

Jacklin and Smith, one of the many live acts that performed at May Music Madness. - Credit: Rendlesham Community Radio

The community radio station was set up last May to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day as a way of trying to bring the community together during the first lockdown.

It has since gone from strength to strength and is now preparing to move into a new studio after using the youth group's room in the community centre.

On Sunday there was also a barbecue on the square and the presenters were taking their microphones out to meet local residents. The station also featured an online Sunday Service led by local vicar Rev Mandy Reynolds.

Rev Mandy Reynolds

Rev Mandy Reynolds conducted a service over the radio. - Credit: Rendlesham Community Radio


Organiser Leanda Hoyland-Linch said the event had hoped to raise £500 for the two groups: "But we went through that on Just Giving yesterday, and there have been people out in the square shaking buckets so it should be much better than that.

"We can't have too many people here but there has been some live music as people walk past the square and the barbecue. The weather wasn't too good for most of Saturday but today has been really nice and people seem to appreciate what we are doing."

As well as listening to the shows, there was also a live feed available of the team bringing the music to the village.


