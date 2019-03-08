E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fallen Suffolk villagers remembered in display ahead of Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 19:20 04 November 2019

The memorial was installed to remember the fallen of Rendlesham, Eyke and Bromeswell parishes Picture: 1st Rendlesham Scout Group

A poignant memorial commemorating Suffolk residents who lost their lives in conflict has been installed underneath a village sign.

The poppy wreath from the memorial Picture: 1st Rendlesham Scout GroupThe poppy wreath from the memorial Picture: 1st Rendlesham Scout Group

Rendlesham's sign has been decorated with a poppy wreath and crosses, with each one bearing the name of residents of the parishes of Rendlesham, Eyke and Bromeswell who died in the First and Second World Wars.

The project was a collaboration between the 1st Rendlesham Scout Group and Rendlesham Care Home, which faces the memorial in Suffolk Drive.

It was completed by a range of individuals from the ages of five to 95.

Keith Gleen, assistant scout group leader, said the organisation researched the names of the fallen to ensure they will be remembered ahead of Remembrance Day.

Mr Gleen said: "We need to ensure our young people are aware of the world wars, and that we can remind them of the sacrifices made so they can enjoy their scouting today."

Russell McKee, assistant scout leader, added: "The memorial is important because it makes the world wars relevant to younger people."

Rendlesham Care Home was approached by the scout group after its previous initiatives to remember the fallen were well-received by the public.

This year, residents at the home aided the scouts' effort by painting poppy heads for the memorial project.

Joanne Rix, registered manager of Rendlesham Care Home, said: "A lot of our residents are of the generation that are linked to the first and second world wars. This is the last generation that remembers them.

"It was important to mark this moment in history."

Heather Heelis, clerk for Rendlesham Parish Council, said: "The scouts are a very important part of the community of Rendlesham.

"What they've achieved with their display is a poignant reminder of how important it is to involve young people in Remembrance Day."

Mandi Cox-Osborne, Suffolk community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion, said: "This is an amazing collaboration between the younger and the older generations.

"A lot of hard work and effort has gone into the research, creating the poppies and the installation of the memorial."

