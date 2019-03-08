Safari-themed Rendlesham Show a roaring success

Members of the R&D Over 60s Club ready to serve refreshments at the Rendlesham show Picture: CAROLE WILSON Carole Wilson

A safari-themed Rendlesham Show proved a hit with visitors according to organisers.

White Rabbit and Cheshire Cat (stilt walkers) at the Rendlesham show Picture: Foyers Photography White Rabbit and Cheshire Cat (stilt walkers) at the Rendlesham show Picture: Foyers Photography

Those behind the event said that the weather wasn't enough to put off visitors from attending the two-day event which included a range of stalls and rides.

One of the attractions was the special safari trail of handmade creatures which had been created by residents.

Show coordinator Carole Wilson said: "I would like to thank all those who turned out in the unpredictable weather to help make the show the success that it was.

The show wouldn't happen without the support of so many local businesses, organisations and volunteers as well as all the visitors.

K9 Quackers, hilarious entertainment provided by asbo ducks and their minder sheepdogs at the Rendlesham show Picture: Foyers Photography K9 Quackers, hilarious entertainment provided by asbo ducks and their minder sheepdogs at the Rendlesham show Picture: Foyers Photography

"I'm proud of the way everyone pulled together.

"All the emails I have received since the show reflect the community spirit, all offer their congratulations and mention the feel good factor that being at the show gave them - and all want to come again next year."