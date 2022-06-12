Fun in the sun at the return of the Rendlesham Show
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Thousands of people headed to the Rendlesham Show over the weekend as perfect weather encouraged the crowds to turn out to the village's Jubilee Park.
It was the first show for three years because of the Covid pandemic, but residents and people from further afield could not resist the opportunity to let their hair down.
Organiser Carole Wilson said: "It was wonderful and the conditions were absolutely perfect. You can spend all year planning the show but the one thing you can't organise is the weather.
"The last show was in 2019 because of the pandemic and that was a bit difficult because of poor weather. People did support it - but many didn't spend that long here.
"This year we've had people sitting out on the grass, enjoying the music and soaking up the atmosphere."
Among the attractions were a fun dog show, entertainment in the arena, and a group of Anglo Saxon visitors from the National Trust's Sutton Hoo estate.
Because the Show has free entry it is impossible to get an accurate figure for the number of visitors but Mrs Wilson was able to make an estimate: "Judging from the number of burgers that were sold and the number of people visiting the stalls we think there were about 4,000 people visiting the show over the whole weekend.
"That's not all at once! But we had such good weather that people were coming and going all the time."
The Main show was on Saturday but there were also many people enjoying the outdoor music and bars on Friday night and the weekend was rounded off with Praise in the Park on Sunday morning.
On Sunday afternoon the marquee was coming down - and the Rendlesham Show organisers were starting to think about next year's event!