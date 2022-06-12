News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fun in the sun at the return of the Rendlesham Show

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:00 PM June 12, 2022
Chloe Kibrade School of Dance performing

Chloe Kibrade School of Dance performing at Rendlesham Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Thousands of people headed to the Rendlesham Show over the weekend as perfect weather encouraged the crowds to turn out to the village's Jubilee Park.

Ollie Graham (Magic Ollie) and Chris Draude (Chrisalis Clowning) at Rendlesham Show. Picture: Daniel

Ollie Graham (Magic Ollie) and Chris Draude (Chrisalis Clowning) at Rendlesham Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It was the first show for three years because of the Covid pandemic, but residents and people from further afield could not resist the opportunity to let their hair down.


People enjoying a session with Wooden Roots West African Drums & Percussion

People enjoying a session with Wooden Roots West African Drums & Percussion at Rendlesham Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organiser Carole Wilson said: "It was wonderful and the conditions were absolutely perfect. You can spend all year planning the show but the one thing you can't organise is the weather.

David Robertson in his 1912 Ford Model 2

David Robertson in his 1912 Ford Model 2 at Rendlesham Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The last show was in 2019 because of the pandemic and that was a bit difficult because of poor weather. People did support it - but many didn't spend that long here.

"This year we've had people sitting out on the grass, enjoying the music and soaking up the atmosphere."

Anglo Saxons at Rendlesham show

Volunteers from the National Trust Sutton Hoo and Sutton Hoo Society dressed as Anglo Saxons at Rendlesham Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Among the attractions were a fun dog show, entertainment in the arena, and a group of Anglo Saxon visitors from the National Trust's Sutton Hoo estate.

People enjoying the rides at Rendlesham Show. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the rides at Rendlesham Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Because the Show has free entry it is impossible to get an accurate figure for the number of visitors but Mrs Wilson was able to make an estimate: "Judging from the number of burgers that were sold and the number of people visiting the stalls we think there were about 4,000 people visiting the show over the whole weekend.

Children and donkeys

Children stroking the miniature donkeys at Rendlesham Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"That's not all at once! But we had such good weather that people were coming and going all the time."

Richard Ife, fighfighter for Falcon Fire and Rescue Ltd,

Richard Ife, fighfighter for Falcon Fire and Rescue Ltd, at Rendlesham Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Main show was on Saturday but there were also many people enjoying the outdoor music and bars on Friday night and the weekend was rounded off with Praise in the Park on Sunday morning.

A mini donkey with a Suffolk Punch horse

Little and Large: A mini donkey from Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing touching noses with a Suffolk Punch horse from Suffolk Punch Trust at Rendlesham show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

On Sunday afternoon the marquee was coming down - and the Rendlesham Show organisers were starting to think about next year's event!


