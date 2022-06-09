There is something for everyone at the Rendlesham Show - two years ago Woody Bear met a group of Anglo Saxons at the event! - Credit: Carole Wilson

Rendlesham is preparing for its major event of the year on Saturday when the village comes together for a day of fun and entertainment.

The Rendlesham Show starts on Friday night when the funfair starts at Jubilee Park in the village and there are a number of acts performing on the stage.

There will also be a number of stalls selling a variety of food and a bar operating from 6pm.

Saturday is the main day for the show with a number of events taking place including a fun dog show and an invasion of Anglo Saxons from Sutton Hoo.

On Sunday the weekend is rounded off with Praise in the Park at 11am where the village churches come together to round off the show.







