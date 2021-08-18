Published: 5:30 AM August 18, 2021

There are plans for a new skate park in Rendlesham - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

After the sport was first introduced to the Olympics this month, youngsters in a Suffolk village could be following in the footsteps of Team GB's Skye Brown.

Plans have been submitted to create a new skatepark in Jubilee Park in Rendlesham.

The skatepark would sit in a currently unused area of the park allowing for the park's existing football pitches to remain in their current position.

The application has come from Rendlesham Parish Council, which has been consulting with the community over the design of the park for some time.

As a result the design of the village skatepark - which would be made out of reinforced concrete - will be completely unique and tailored to the needs and desires of local skaters.

"The proposed skatepark in Rendlesham will provide the local and wider community with a new, contemporary venue for all levels and disciplines of wheeled sports," read the design and access statement submitted by Maverick skateparks.

"The design seeks to utilise the generous area of the elected space, maximising usable surfaces and features, through modern methods of construction, of in-situ reinforced concrete."

The skatepark has been located to sit as far away as possible from neighbouring properties while still leaving space for existing football pitches in the park.

Maverick said the skatepark could attract visitors and "skate tourists" from surrounding areas, bringing benefits for local businesses.

"If the design and scale of the skatepark are of outstanding merit, from across the country or further afield," read the report.

A spokesman for Rendlesham Parish Council said: "Rendlesham Parish Council and Maverick have worked very closely with the young people of Rendlesham over the past 3 years to create a skatepark that will cater for all wheeled sports including BMX, skateboards and scooters.

"The finished design is something that will be unique to Rendlesham and includes features specifically chosen by the user group.

"With the planning application submitted to East Suffolk Council, the skatepark project takes a major step forward in supporting the young people of Rendlesham."

East Suffolk Council will make a decision on the plans in due course.