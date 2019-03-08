Council slams plans for new homes and shops in village

Rendlesham Parish Council said it will oppose building at the site of the former Angel Theatre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for 11 new homes, a convenience store and two retail units in a village are being opposed by its parish council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rendlesham Parish Council has objected to the proposals after hosting a public meeting this week to consider the application.

Developers FPC Rendlesham Limited want to build on the site of the former Angel Theatre and Jets Gym and have made an application to East Suffolk Council.

But the parish council says it will be objecting to the plans because there are already enough housing sites in the village.

In statement on their website, the council outlines "Rendlesham has two housing site allocations in the Suffolk Coastal Local Plan, each expecting 50 homes and a minimum of 32 affordable homes.

"In the Housing Needs Survey undertaken in 2012 the survey identified a need for 20-30 affordable homes. There is no evidence to suggest that this number has increased. Therefore, the demand for affordable homes in Rendlesham will be met by the two allocated sites.

You may also want to watch:

"It is vitally important for Rendlesham that the right housing is built in the right place with the right infrastructure."

In its application FPC Rendlesham Limited said that its application would "encourage residents to shop locally" and would help "provide a vibrant village centre".

It said it had a national chain lined up to take on a new store in the village, if the application was given the go-ahead.

However, Rendlesham Parish Council said it was concerned the village needed other facilities rather than new shops, which it believed there was no demand for.

"Rendlesham only has one village centre, the need for further education, community, retail and leisure facilities is the priority," said the council.

"This application does not provide a sustainable solution for the village of Rendlesham."

Concerns about the plans have been raised elsewhere in the village, with the owners of the Rendlesham's existing village shop, Ziyad Mohammed and Danny Stephan, equally concerned about the impact the new stores could have on their own business which has been open less than a year.

Developers FPC Rendlesham Limited have been contacted for comment.