E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

PUBLISHED: 16:47 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 01 January 2020

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for new shops and homes in the heart of a Suffolk village have been refused by planners.

Danny Stephan and Ziyad Mohammed are concerned about the future of their business Picture: ZIYAD MOHAMMEDDanny Stephan and Ziyad Mohammed are concerned about the future of their business Picture: ZIYAD MOHAMMED

Developers had hoped to build on the former site of Angel Theatre and Jets Gym in Rendlesham.

Plans were submitted to East Suffolk Council in October to create 11 affordable homes as well as two new shop units.

However, the application was refused on the basis that there was a lack of information in regards of flooding and highways issues.

Officers also said that the proposed mixture of affordable homes was not appropriate for the site and that the "housing need of the Parish of Rendlesham was not supported".

Villagers say they support the redevelopment of the old Angel Theatre site but for other uses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVillagers say they support the redevelopment of the old Angel Theatre site but for other uses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers FPC Rendlesham Limited said in its application that it believed there was enough interest in the village to support additional businesses and that the plans would encourage people to shop locally.

It also said that there was a national chain interested in taking up a unit in Rendlesham.

However, local residents sent in 104 letters of objection against the plans with concerns ranging from an increase in traffic in the village to the size of the proposed affordable homes and a desire for more community buildings within the centre of Rendlesham.

You may also want to watch:

There was also concern from the village's existing convenience store, Costcutter, that any new businesses would undermine their shop.

Ziyad Mohammed, one of the store's owners, said he had been very concerned about the application.

"It's good news from our point of view," said Mr Mohammed.

"We have put a lot of hard work behind this shop for just over a year now."

Mr Mohammed said that the village community had been particularly supportive of his shop.

"We had a good back up from the community," said Mr Mohammed.

"They don't want another store. We provide everything people want."

Mr Mohammed said that the village did still support development on the central site but for other projects such as a sports centre or other community use, which he said was needed by residents.

"We support anyone who comes to put something there that we are missing," said Mr Mohammed.

The developers were contacted for comment regarding the decision.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Which Suffolk school is in line for £2.4m for expansion plans?

Stowupland High School is set to get £2.4m for its expansion plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Which Suffolk school is in line for £2.4m for expansion plans?

Stowupland High School is set to get £2.4m for its expansion plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Evicted tenant tried to smash way back into property with traffic sign

Nigel Hensby appeared on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Centenary salute to RAF veteran who plotted the survival in war and peace

Majorie surrounded by members of her family and the RAF officers Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Leiston make it a glorious festive period as Odelusi strikes brilliant winner against Needham

Leiston keeper Sam Donkin celebrates his side's winning goal Photo: BEN POOLEY

Free lunch to help those facing a difficult month ahead

Angela with some of the volunteers and the New Year's Day spread Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ramadan turns from villain to hero as Bury Town win at Cambridge City

Cemal Ramadan steps up to take a penalty, which flew over the bar with keeper Dan George not required to make a save. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists