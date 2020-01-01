Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners

Plans for new shops and homes in the heart of a Suffolk village have been refused by planners.

Danny Stephan and Ziyad Mohammed are concerned about the future of their business

Developers had hoped to build on the former site of Angel Theatre and Jets Gym in Rendlesham.

Plans were submitted to East Suffolk Council in October to create 11 affordable homes as well as two new shop units.

However, the application was refused on the basis that there was a lack of information in regards of flooding and highways issues.

Officers also said that the proposed mixture of affordable homes was not appropriate for the site and that the "housing need of the Parish of Rendlesham was not supported".

Villagers say they support the redevelopment of the old Angel Theatre site but for other uses

Developers FPC Rendlesham Limited said in its application that it believed there was enough interest in the village to support additional businesses and that the plans would encourage people to shop locally.

It also said that there was a national chain interested in taking up a unit in Rendlesham.

However, local residents sent in 104 letters of objection against the plans with concerns ranging from an increase in traffic in the village to the size of the proposed affordable homes and a desire for more community buildings within the centre of Rendlesham.

There was also concern from the village's existing convenience store, Costcutter, that any new businesses would undermine their shop.

Ziyad Mohammed, one of the store's owners, said he had been very concerned about the application.

"It's good news from our point of view," said Mr Mohammed.

"We have put a lot of hard work behind this shop for just over a year now."

Mr Mohammed said that the village community had been particularly supportive of his shop.

"We had a good back up from the community," said Mr Mohammed.

"They don't want another store. We provide everything people want."

Mr Mohammed said that the village did still support development on the central site but for other projects such as a sports centre or other community use, which he said was needed by residents.

"We support anyone who comes to put something there that we are missing," said Mr Mohammed.

The developers were contacted for comment regarding the decision.