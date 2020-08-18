E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pump failure leaves hundreds of residents without water for up to 12 hours

PUBLISHED: 09:14 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 18 August 2020

Residents are concerned about the lack of water to wash hands with Picture: BOGDAN KURYLO/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Some residents living in a Suffolk village have been left without water for as long as 12 hours.

Those living in Rendlesham, Tunstall, Orford and the surrounding area had no water or very low pressure water for a number of hours overnight.

Residents first reported problems at around 8pm on Monday night.

Anglian Water confirmed in a statement on their website that there were issues with a pump nearby and dispatched engineers to the site.

It had been hoped that the repairs would be done by 11pm.

However, by 3am many residents were still without water.

For some it took until 9am, over 12 hours later, for water to be fully reconnected.

One local resident said she was particularly concerned by the health and safety issues, particularly given the importance of washing your hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she was also concerned about the lack of water available to flush toilets.

