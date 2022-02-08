Dad's hopes of Suffolk-inspired Lego set being made in real life

The Lego farm set was inspired by the Adlers' life in east Suffolk - Credit: Ben Adler/Lego

A Suffolk dad-of-two who has designed his family as part of a Lego set is hoping to see his creation made in real life.

Ben Alder, who lives in Rendlesham, near Woodbridge, has submitted plans to Lego Ideas for his 'Farm Life' set inspired by life in rural east Suffolk.

If the design attracts 10,000 supporters, it will be considered by Lego's designers to be mass-produced and sold on store shelves.

The 'Farm Life' set has been submitted to Lego Ideas, meaning it could be mass produced - Credit: Ben Alder/Lego

Mr Alder's project is more than halfway to its goal with about 5,300 supporters after he shared computer-generated images of his creations on social media.

The design features a red barn, several farm vehicles and characters based on Mr Alder's family – including his wife, Louisa, and their children, Joshua and Elsie.

Supporters have left comments on the project's Lego Ideas page, with several saying it would be the perfect gift for youngsters.

The red barn is one of the key features of the design - Credit: Ben Alder/Lego

Mr Alder said: "The software is fabulous as it allows be to be a bit more creative with bricks I do own. You still have to manually pick and turn every single brick you want, but it’s makes the building opportunities endless.

"Lego has always been part of my life. When I was a child I can remember sitting for hours with my parents building sets and making my own creations.

"Since having my own children, my love of Lego has been rekindled and we all find it a great way to relax and play as a family.

"I have a young family and we love going to local farms for a day out and I thought that making our own Lego one would be fun. Living in such a rural area gave me plenty of inspiration.

Ben Alder and his family served as the inspiration for the Lego characters - Credit: Ben Alder/Lego

"If my Lego farm gains 10,000 votes it will go through to the review stage. Lego will then decide if they want to develop the idea into a set for the shops.

"I am genuinely grateful for everyone's support – I have received some lovely comments and messages."