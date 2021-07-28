Published: 1:18 PM July 28, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Wrentham woman Claudia Castle - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are renewing an appeal to trace a missing Suffolk woman and say they are concerned for her welfare.

Claudia Castle, 42, from Wrentham, was last seen on Wednesday, June 30, walking along the coastal path in Covehithe, and was reported as missing to police on the same day. However, she has not been heard from since June 28.

Claudia is described as white, 5ft 8ins and of heavy build, with long, black hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing thick, plain clothing and a bandana or scarf around her head.

She was also pushing a bike with panniers, believed to be a dark purple Falcon Interceptor ladies' cycle.

Claudia is known to enjoy walking and camping, and may be staying in the local area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a woman matching Claudia's description, or a woman camping in rural areas.

If you have any information, call 101, or in an emergency call 999, quoting reference 309 of 30 June.