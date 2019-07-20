Sunshine and Showers

Controversial ghost junction will turn village into 'prolific accident black-spot', says parish chairman

20 July, 2019 - 06:00
Parish council chairman Ben Lord (right), pictured with resident Dennis Rose, says he will continue to raise safety concerns over a proposed ghost island junction in Ixworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Safety fears over a controversial 'ghost' junction in a Suffolk village have been reignited after a serious accident nearby at the weekend.

A parish council chairman has renewed calls for the proposed junction on the A1088 at Ixworth to be scrapped following an accident on the road on Sunday.

Ben Lord, 32, Ixworth Parish Council chairman, said he will continue to raise "major concerns" over the junction, which will provide access to a proposed new housing estate by developer Persimmon Homes.

His comments come after emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision around 1.20pm on Sunday, July 14 at the A1088 Bardwell Road junction involving a black Kia Carens and a black KTM motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge having sustained life-changing injuries.

Persimmon said a consultation determined the ghost island to be the safest option.

Mr Lord said: "I will continue to flag serious incidents because I don't think anyone is listening to these major safety concerns.

"It will turn the village into a prolific accident black-spot and is in direct opposition to the adopted 2010 Crown Lane Masterplan.

"If we are having accidents now then what will happen when you have a new housing estate there?

"The welfare of my residents, both current and future, is at risk and we owe it to ourselves to keep drumming the message home."

The plan for the junction was rejected by St Edmundsbury Borough Council in October 2015 but that decision was appealed by the developer Persimmon Homes Anglia.

Persimmon also submitted plans for extra access on the A143/A1088 roundabout in February 2016 - a move which was welcomed by campaigners opposing the junction.

However, the Planning Inspectorate overturned the borough council's decision to refuse the junction at appeal, and Persimmon then withdrew its application for a five-arm roundabout.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Suffolk said: "The junction was designed in consultation with Suffolk County Council's highway department with the appropriate road safety audit undertaken for this initial stage of the design.

"The consultation determined the right turn ghost island to be the safest option for this location."

Any witnesses to the accident on Sunday or anyone travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 41334/19.

Information can also be reported online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

