'I'm bewildered' - some potholes filled but others left

Published: 5:23 PM May 21, 2021

Some of the potholes at Fishwick Corner, Thurston, have now been filled - Credit: Wendy Turner

Some of the large potholes in Thurston have been filled, but others were not - leaving people to question why.

It comes after rude graffiti was painted around the potholes between Fishwick Corner and the railway bridge as people grew increasingly frustrated with the state of the roads.

Green councillor Wendy Turner said she was "bewildered as to why they didn’t fill them all in". - Credit: Wendy Turner

Thurston district councillor Wendy Turner (Green Party), who has been pushing to get the potholes repaired, said: "I’m really pleased highways have filled in some of the huge potholes in New Road in Thurston but I’m bewildered as to why they didn’t fill them all in.

"The road is perhaps still as dangerous as the remaining potholes are still in a poor state and people might think when they see the new tarmac all the holes have been filled in.

"I’m still waiting for a response from Suffolk Highways as to why the whole road was not repaired."

Cllr Wendy Turner pictured recently measuring the depth on the potholes on Fishwick Corner, Thurston - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

We contacted Suffolk Highways, but are awaiting a response.

Suffolk Highways had originally said it could take up to six months to repair the defects as they do not meet a higher intervention level.

You may also want to watch:

It is understood the graffiti was still there after some of the potholes were repaired.