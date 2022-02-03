'Shame on you' - Old lawnmower dumped at Suffolk beauty spot

A resident has reacted furiously to an old lawnmower being dumped at a Suffolk beauty spot.

In the heart of Constable Country, on the edge of the Stour estuary, Cattawade Picnic Site is a popular site to take in the view and has been blighted by this latest dumping.

Ian Press, who came across the strewn bits, said: "I think it’s a shame people feel the need to fly-tip, especially in public beauty spots.

"The effort they’ve made to bring the stuff 50 yards from the car park to the place they’ve dumped it is probably similar to the effort it would have taken to dispose of it responsibly."

It is understood that a local resident will now try to clear the rubbish.

To help prevent fly-tipping please see here suffolkrecycling.org.uk/fly-tipping.