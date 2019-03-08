Concern for man ‘seen in the sea’ near Clacton beach

Police received reports a man was spotted in the sea near Pier Avenue in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A search has been carried out on the shore in Clacton following reports a man was seen in the sea in the early hours of this morning.

Essex Police are concerned for the welfare of a man believed to have gone into the sea near Pier Avenue.

Officers were called shortly after 1.30am today, Thursday March 28, with reports a man had been seen in the water.

Emergency services carried out an extensive search but no-one was found.

In a statement shared on social media, Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team wrote: “Team paged at 02:00 and tasked to Clacton following reports of a person in the water near Clacton Pier.

“On arrival the team liased with Clacton Coastguard Rescue Team who were already on scene along with crews from RNLI Clacton Lifeboat station Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service. The Coastguard Helicopter was also in attendance.

“While the RNLI and helicopter searched the water the Coastguard teams and police searched the shoreline for some distance either side of the pier. At 04:15 with nothing found all assets were stood down.”

Officers are urging witnesses, or anybody with information about the man in question, to contact Clacton Police Station on 101, quoting incident 59 of March 28.