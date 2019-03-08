Man 'threatened with knife' near convenience store

The incident happened near One Stop in Vine Drive, Wivenhoe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man is reported to have been threatened with a knife near a convenience store in Wivenhoe in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Essex police were called shortly after 12.55pm today with reports a man had been assaulted in Vine Parade, Wivenhoe, near the One Stop shop.

It was reported he had been threatened with a knife and his phone was stolen.

A 33-year-old man from the Colchester area was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody for questioning.