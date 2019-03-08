Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man 'threatened with knife' near convenience store

PUBLISHED: 17:26 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 06 May 2019

The incident happened near One Stop in Vine Drive, Wivenhoe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened near One Stop in Vine Drive, Wivenhoe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man is reported to have been threatened with a knife near a convenience store in Wivenhoe in Essex.

Officers from Essex police were called shortly after 12.55pm today with reports a man had been assaulted in Vine Parade, Wivenhoe, near the One Stop shop.

It was reported he had been threatened with a knife and his phone was stolen.

A 33-year-old man from the Colchester area was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody for questioning.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It had so much history’ – Devastation as ‘hazardous’ Fisons factory gutted by fire

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cabbie crashed outside school while looking at passengers in mirror

Haydar Bayir was distracted when he crashed his taxi outside a Suffolk school Picture: GIOGIO PULCINI

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH: Can you spot yourself at Kentwell Hall’s May Day celebrations?

Lily and Isabella enjoy the May celebrations at Kentwell Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists