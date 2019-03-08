Breaking

RAF Mildenhall closed due to suspicious package

A cordon is in place at RAF Mildenhall while security forces personnel respond to an incident Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Mildenhall is currently closed amid a suspicious package scare.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a bomb squad stationed outside the base.

Emergency services were called to the scene following an "incident" at the main gates to the base, used by the United States Air Force.

A spokesman from the base said: "At 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, security forces personnel responded to an incident at the main gate.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the gate was closed and a protective cordon was established.

"The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) has assumed jurisdiction and the gate will remain closed while the incident is under investigation."

