RAF Mildenhall closed due to suspicious package
PUBLISHED: 16:58 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 20 September 2019
RAF Mildenhall is currently closed amid a suspicious package scare.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a bomb squad stationed outside the base.
Emergency services were called to the scene following an "incident" at the main gates to the base, used by the United States Air Force.
A spokesman from the base said: "At 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, security forces personnel responded to an incident at the main gate.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the gate was closed and a protective cordon was established.
"The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) has assumed jurisdiction and the gate will remain closed while the incident is under investigation."
