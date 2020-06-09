Rescue attempt of person trapped after saving dog underway

A person has become stuck in a ditch after saving a dog in Woodbridge, prompting a huge fire service response.

The service were called shortly before 7am today to reports of the incident near to Kingston Road, in between Kyson Point and Kingston Fields.

Five fire crews are responding to the on-going incident, two from Woodbridge and three from Princes Street in Ipswich.

It is understood the person had become stuck after saving a dog from the ditch.

The person is not believed to be injured however, the fire service are still on route to the scene.

The location of the incident is thought to be next to a footpath near to the River Deben.