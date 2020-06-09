Rescue attempt of person trapped after saving dog underway
PUBLISHED: 07:48 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 09 June 2020
Archant
A person has become stuck in a ditch after saving a dog in Woodbridge, prompting a huge fire service response.
The service were called shortly before 7am today to reports of the incident near to Kingston Road, in between Kyson Point and Kingston Fields.
Five fire crews are responding to the on-going incident, two from Woodbridge and three from Princes Street in Ipswich.
It is understood the person had become stuck after saving a dog from the ditch.
You may also want to watch:
The person is not believed to be injured however, the fire service are still on route to the scene.
The location of the incident is thought to be next to a footpath near to the River Deben.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.