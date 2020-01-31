Relief as new scheme to control parking problems to be introduced in Woodbridge

Parking enforcement powers will transfer from police to councils in Suffolk in 2020 including Woodbridge. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Woodbridge will be introducing parking restrictions from April this year as part of the new initiative instigated by the civil parking enforcement (CPE) scheme.

Nuisance and inconsiderate residential parking will be reprimanded in Woodbridge from April 6. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STOCK PHOTO Nuisance and inconsiderate residential parking will be reprimanded in Woodbridge from April 6. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STOCK PHOTO

Announced in January, the CPE scheme will be managed by local councils who will monitor and penalise illegal parking instead of the police.

The town has suffered ongoing parking problems especially in residential areas with people often leaving their vehicles outside properties for days at a time to use the train station and other amenities.

The CPE already manage public car parks but now they will be responsible for residential and private parking issues and legalities including nuisance and irresponsible parking aiming to help pedestrians and vulnerable road users.

Town mayor Patrick Gillard said: "This will make a lot of people a lot happier even though it won't bring a smile to the faces of those who park illegally."

