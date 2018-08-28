‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

A traffic cone has appeared above the new Cornhill ‘Stonehenge’ feature just hours after it was unveiled, causing a stir in Ipswich town centre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cone could be seen next to the Christmas tree which was turned on for the first time the day before. Picture; WILL JEFFORD The cone could be seen next to the Christmas tree which was turned on for the first time the day before. Picture; WILL JEFFORD

This morning people woke up to the sight traffic cone on top of the multi-million pound Four Gateways feature.

Police first spotted the new addition earlier today.

Part of a £3.6m redevelopment, the gateways resemble a miniature Stonehenge – and one of them is sporting a hat police say has “appeared” there.

A force spokesman said they had received calls about the cone this morning, adding: “A traffic cone seems to have appeared on top of the new Cornhill feature.”

Ipswich residents will see the cone on the morning of Black Friday Picture: WILL JEFFORD Ipswich residents will see the cone on the morning of Black Friday Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The traffic cone has already provoked anger among residents.

A man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It didn’t take long did it?

“I don’t think is will be long until people get up on top of them and start jumping between them.

“It is disappointing that it has happened so quickly but boys will be boys and it should have been obvious that it would happen.”

We are awaiting further comments from Suffolk Constabulary and Ipswich Borough Council.