Residents of closing care home given extra time to find new home

PUBLISHED: 19:02 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 04 December 2019

Gwen Taylor and her son Mark who is a resident at The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

People living at a closing Great Cornard care home - who were told last month they needed to find a new home before Christmas - have been given an extension until next year.

Families of residents at The Dell Care Home received a letter last month saying the complex, which housed 24 adults with complex needs, was shutting its doors in early December, leaving them just weeks to arrange alternative accommodation.

However, they have now been given a reprieve, as the deadline for moving out has been extended to the end of January by Lifeways, which owns the home.

Suffolk County Council pledged to find alternative placements for all remaining residents.

Gwen Taylor's 40-year-old son Mark, who lives with cerebral palsy and severe dyspraxia, has lived at the care complex for 19 years.

She said: "They have found a few places for Mark and are just assessing him at the moment.

"They have now extended the date until the end of January which has given us a bit more time.

"If they hadn't the closing date would have been just before Christmas. Having that extension has made us feel much better as we have some more time to find Mark a new home.

From my point of view I am relieved we have for that extra time."

A spokesman on behalf of Lifeways and Suffolk County Council said: "Suffolk County Council is fully committed to working closely with all of the customers and their families as well as Lifeways, to identify suitable alternative placements and ensure the provision of good quality care while they await their moves.

"All customers at the Dell have met with a member of our social work team who has assessed their care and support needs, and we are working to find suitable alternative accommodation that meets their needs as soon as possible.

"We have agreed an extension to the closure date, until January 31 2020 with Lifeways, to allow more time for detailed transition planning that takes account of each customers individual needs and wishes.

"We want to assure all customers and their families over this very difficult time that we will do everything possible to make sure that suitable alternative placements are found."

