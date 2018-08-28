Partly Cloudy

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

PUBLISHED: 05:30 14 November 2018

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Archant

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

The junction between Nacton Road and Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANTThe junction between Nacton Road and Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANT

Lisa Lloyd’s son Kurtis was involved in an almost fatal accident that left him with life-altering injuries.

The then 16-year-old came off his motorbike at the junction of Nacton Road and Felixstowe Road in a collision involving a car.

According to county council records, the same junction was the site of two serious accidents, with a further one causing minor injuries, between 2013 and January 2018.

Now Lisa and other residents, who regularly witness near misses and minor collisions at the junction, are calling for change.

Lisa Lloyd with her son Kurtis before the accident Picture: LISA LLOYDLisa Lloyd with her son Kurtis before the accident Picture: LISA LLOYD

Mrs Lloyd said: “Kurtis’ injuries were horrific, he had two bleeds on his brain, he broke ribs, his lung was punctured and he broke both his legs.

“His spleen had to be removed, his stomach was torn and his liver lacerated, we were told by police to expect the worst.”

“Something has to be done about that junction or someone is going to be killed, that accident almost killed Kurtis.”

Thankfully Kurtis, now 19, pulled through but suffers daily with his injuries.

An aerial view of the junction with Nacton Road coming down Bishops Hill towards Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPSAn aerial view of the junction with Nacton Road coming down Bishops Hill towards Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

At the scene of the accident Kurtis was comforted by neighbour Ellie Robinson who lives directly opposite the junction and witnesses near-misses there every week.

Ms Robinson said: “I’m hoping that the council can take notice and put in place some traffic calming measures.

“I have lived here for 10 years and I can’t even tell you the numbers, there are a lot of minor collisions there.

“There are countless near misses, it’s an accident black spot that could be improved.”

Kurtis enjoys the summer with his dad and two younger Brothers Clayton and Malakai Picture: LISA LLOYDKurtis enjoys the summer with his dad and two younger Brothers Clayton and Malakai Picture: LISA LLOYD

Ipswich councillor for Holywells, Liz Harsant, backed the residents over their calls for something to be done about the junction.

She said: “I acknowledge that it is a dangerous junction and accidents do happen there.

“I would say that motorists should be a little more considerate but I would also say that they need to be warned that it is a tricky junction.”

But Suffolk County Council say they regularly review collision data and had no concerns about the junction.

A spokesman said: “We have no plans to make any road safety improvements here.”

'He almost died' Resident calls for calming measures following 'horrific' collision

43 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt

