Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE Archant

Some households in villages on the Suffolk/Essex border are still without water after two burst mains in the area.

Anglian Water said residents in the Leavenheath, Polstead, Stoke-by-Nayland, and Boxford areas may experience low water pressure or no water at all until 5pm today.

The company said repairs are proving “more complicated than normal” and apologised for the inconvenience.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry some customers in Leavenheath, Polstead and the surrounding area, have low water pressure or no water at all today. Our teams are currently working to fix two burst water mains in your area.

“The repairs are more complicated than normal, but we’re using tankers and moving water around our network to bring as many people as possible back onto supply as quickly as we can.

“Once again we’re really sorry for any inconvenience this causes and we’d like to thank customers for their patience while we make these repairs.”