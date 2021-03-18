150 new homes planned for Long Melford village
- Credit: Bloor Homes
Residents of Long Melford are being invited to a consultation with developers Bloor Homes as 150 new homes are planned for the village
Bloor Homes is asking residents to join them in an online consultation via their website which will be focused on the finer details of the plans to ensure that the local community can share their views on the proposals for the site before the proposals are submitted to the council.
The new homes, which will be built on the land to the east of Station Road, will be designed to reflect the history of Long Melford. With a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.
A spokesman for Bloor Homes said: ““These detailed proposals for the site at Long Melford are the final step to securing new homes, public open spaces and new walking routes across the site.
“We would like to hear the views of the local community on our detailed plans.
"Over the coming weeks we will be using our consultation website and virtual meetings with key stakeholders in the local community to gather views on these proposals.”
The homes will be a safe walking distance from the centre of Long Melford, the site has great transport and service links, making it a sustainable site for new homes.
