Owls pay special visit to care home

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary paid a visit to Mildenhall Lodge care home Picture: MILDENHALL LODGE Archant

Residents at a Mildenhall care home welcomed a host of beautiful owls as they participated in this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary made a special visit to Mildenhall Lodge on St John’s Close and residents had the chance to learn interesting facts about the animals and handle the birds.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing.

Data from more than half a million people is then compared year-on-year to provide a ‘snapshot’ of bird numbers across the UK.

Katy Hughes, home manager at Mildenhall Lodge, said: “The birdwatch is always an incredibly popular activity, so we were delighted that the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary could join us to make this event even more special for everyone involved. All of the residents enjoyed taking part, especially seeing the owls up close.

“Birdwatching gives older people a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors and be more active – but even better, no matter what your mobility level you can take part.

“We know just how beneficial animal therapy can be for older people, especially for those living with dementia.

“Being close to animals can help lift a person’s mood, and stimulate social interaction – and the owls were brilliant at doing just that! It was fantastic to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.”