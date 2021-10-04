Burst pipe leaves south Suffolk village with no water

Published: 10:25 AM October 4, 2021

A burst water main has left residents of Glemsford without water - Credit: Archant

People in a south Suffolk village have been left with low water pressure, or none at all, after a water main burst.

Residents in Glemsford, near Sudbury, first reported the problems to Anglian Water this morning.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "We've identified a burst water main that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Supplies should be restored by midday today."