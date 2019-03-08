E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Local Hero' is chosen for Christmas lights switch on

PUBLISHED: 12:06 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 October 2019

Gary Spitzer, from the EAAA, presents Daniel Challenor with the award from the Royal Humane Society Picture: EAAA

Gary Spitzer, from the EAAA, presents Daniel Challenor with the award from the Royal Humane Society Picture: EAAA

Archant

Bury St Edmunds restaurant manager Daniel Challenor, who saved a customer's life, has been chosen as this year's 'Local Hero' to switch on the town's Christmas Lights.

Daniel Challenor, was on his first day at work at Wagamama in the Arc shopping centre, used his first aid training to give CPR to a customer who had collapsed while having a family lunch in June.

Daniel was later presented with an award from the Royal Humane Society by East of England Air Ambulance chief executive Gary Spitzer.

In recent years the honour of switching on the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Lights has been given to a 'Local Hero' - someone who is an inspiration to others or has given great service to the town.

Daniel said: "It's an honour to be invited to switch on the Christmas lights and I'm really looking forward to the evening, which should be a lot of fun and a really busy night for the town centre."

The Our Bury St Edmunds Christmas Lights Switch On event runs from 3pm on Thursday November 14.

There will be street and stage entertainment and festive fundraising stalls for charities, with the highlight of the evening at 7pm when Daniel, watched by Father Christmas, flicks the switch to light the town up.

You may also want to watch:

Entertainment will continue until 8pm.

The event is run by the Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds.

Chief executive Mark Cordell said: "In the last few years we have chosen someone who is an inspiration to others, with a strong connection to Bury St Edmunds to switch on the lights.

"When we heard a staff member from one of our BID businesses had saved a life in this way, we knew that we wouldn't find a better Local Hero this year.

"We will be making a donation to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which is Daniel's chosen charity, to thank him."

Mr Cordell said Daniel's actions showed the value of training in CPR and first aid: "Our Bury St Edmunds runs a number of first aid training courses through the year that are free for staff from our member businesses.

"I hope this will also remind people who might be wondering if they should give up a day to attend training like this, why it's such a worthwhile thing to do."

For more information go to the BID website.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

The Audi is an A4 Sport Convertible and will be removed by Babergh District Council before the end of the day. The owner has been informed and the car will be crushed if they do not respond soon. Picture: ARCHANT

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

The Audi is an A4 Sport Convertible and will be removed by Babergh District Council before the end of the day. The owner has been informed and the car will be crushed if they do not respond soon. Picture: ARCHANT

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Search underway near Ipswich station for ‘key evidence’ in attempted murder probe

Suffolk police, British Transport Police and Network Rail are working together to search for a piece of evidence in the Needham Market attempted murder investigation. Picture: ARCHANT

Murder probe launched after 39 bodies found in shipping container

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Woman bailed after death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Potential banana skin? But Chenery says Bury Town are prepared

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, urges on his side during Saturday's 1-0 win at Canvey Island. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Meet the opposition: Summer overhaul, mixed start and a boss with ‘whole of Norfolk behind me’

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne was born in Norfolk and grew up a massive Norwich City fan. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists