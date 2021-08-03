Unique service awarded for innovative work with relatives of crime victims

Published: 4:30 PM August 3, 2021

A service for third-party victims of violence and sexual abuse has been recognised for its innovative work.

Restitute was set up in 2019 as a not-for-profit community interest company to help support the family and carers of people who have suffered serious violence or sexual crime in Norfolk and Suffolk.

It was soon commissioned by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) to give training to help it recognise the pressures on third-party victims.

Founder, Cath Pickles, who lives near Southwold, was given the Care Innovator Award in the regional finals of the 2020 Great British Care Awards awards last Friday.

The awards celebrate excellence across the care sector and culminate in the national finals at the Birmingham ICC in September.

Mrs Pickles said: "We're so happy the innovative work at Restitute is has been recognised at the regional finals.

"Everyone at Restitute has worked incredibly hard over the past two years.

"The impact our work is having with families and the courage, self-worth and improved well-being our clients and their families are demonstrating is even more important.

"We can't wait to showcase our service at the national finals in September."

For more information on the organisation, visit restitute.org.