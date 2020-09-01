E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mental health units scale back on physical restraint and tranquilisation

PUBLISHED: 00:01 02 September 2020

The use of restrictive practices on a mental health ward at Ipswich Hospital has been scaled back Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The use of restrictive practices on a mental health ward at Ipswich Hospital has been scaled back Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Mental health units in Norfolk and Suffolk have scaled back the use of physical restraint, seclusion and rapid tranquilisation on patients.

So-called ‘restrictive practices’ – used in mental health inpatient settings to protect the person restrained and others from harm – is an area of care that has proven difficult to improve in recent years, with more than 100,000 instances in England over the last year.

You may also want to watch:

However, after Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust participated in a 18-month voluntary programme with the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the use of the practices has fallen significantly.

At the end of the scheme, Waveney Ward in Norwich’s Hellesdon Hospital, Lark ward in Ipswich Hospital and Great Yarmouth Acute Service reduced their use of restrictive practices by 76%, 58% and 46% respectively.

The decreases were all far in excess of the national aim of 33%.

Dr Amar Shah, national lead for the Mental Health Safety Improvement programme, said: “We’re really proud of everyone working in these wards who has contributed to achieving these outstanding results.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Experts work on DNA profile for human bones in effort to identify victim

Police diving team on the bridge as the divers search the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMW driver suffers serious injuries in crash

The driver of the silver BMW in Leiston was taken to Ipswich Hospital (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person dies following medical emergency in Clacton

The Essex & Herts air ambulance was sent to Oxford Road in Clacton for a medical emergency (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Mental health units scale back on physical restraint and tranquilisation

The use of restrictive practices on a mental health ward at Ipswich Hospital has been scaled back Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A140 reopens after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS