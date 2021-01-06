Return of 'Clap for Heroes' branded 'patronising' and not useful

Poll

Clap for Carers proved to be a huge success in spring and every Thursday people across Suffolk came to their doorsteps to show their appreciation - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Clap for Carers is set to return under the new name of Clap for Heroes tomorrow night, but some people say it's not what key workers on the frontline want.

Annemarie Plas, a Dutch national living in South London, initially introduced the idea to the UK, but called if off after 10 weeks due to the movement becoming 'politicised'.

She announced its return at 8pm tomorrow in light of the new lockdown, tweeting: "We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown - I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers, teachers, home-schooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share!"

However, Suffolk people commenting online have made it clear it might not be as popular the second time around - and they would not be joining in.

Daniel Newman said: "Yet to meet a single healthcare worker who wants you to clap or cheer them on. All they really want is you to adhere to the (let’s face it) really easy to follow rules and do your very small bit to help this go away."

Emma Blandford agreed and said: "Give them a pay rise not gestures. My daughter is a nurse and clapping is NOT going to help her and her colleagues pay their bills and student loan, deal with their mental health and exhaustion during these times."

While last time people joined in with gusto, it might not prove to be so popular on Thursday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Other people said the clapping was an empty gesture and branded it "patronising", "pointless" and "meaningless" for those working frontline jobs.

Many called for hospital staff to receive pay rises or free parking, as a practical means to get them through the pandemic — nurses were denied a pay rise earlier this year.

The main theme of the responses was that the heroes would be far more grateful to people following the rules properly, than they would be for clapping.

NHS worker Steve Cook wrote: " As a working nurse, absolutely not. Support me by following the rules whatever your age."

Several key workers mentioned they wouldn't even get to see the clap as they'll be stuck at work.