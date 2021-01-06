Poll
Return of 'Clap for Heroes' branded 'patronising' and not useful
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Clap for Carers is set to return under the new name of Clap for Heroes tomorrow night, but some people say it's not what key workers on the frontline want.
Annemarie Plas, a Dutch national living in South London, initially introduced the idea to the UK, but called if off after 10 weeks due to the movement becoming 'politicised'.
She announced its return at 8pm tomorrow in light of the new lockdown, tweeting: "We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown - I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers, teachers, home-schooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share!"
However, Suffolk people commenting online have made it clear it might not be as popular the second time around - and they would not be joining in.
Daniel Newman said: "Yet to meet a single healthcare worker who wants you to clap or cheer them on. All they really want is you to adhere to the (let’s face it) really easy to follow rules and do your very small bit to help this go away."
You may also want to watch:
Emma Blandford agreed and said: "Give them a pay rise not gestures. My daughter is a nurse and clapping is NOT going to help her and her colleagues pay their bills and student loan, deal with their mental health and exhaustion during these times."
Other people said the clapping was an empty gesture and branded it "patronising", "pointless" and "meaningless" for those working frontline jobs.
Most Read
- 1 Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force
- 2 Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk
- 3 Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk
- 4 Covid cases double in Suffolk in a week - with 3,400 more positive tests
- 5 Ex-Town boss McCarthy sacked by APOEL after just two months
- 6 Suffolk to go own way and give second dose of Covid vaccine without delay
- 7 Explained: How the Covid vaccine is being rolled out in Suffolk
- 8 New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project
- 9 Plans for 140 village homes and a £1.2m school/early years centre revealed
- 10 Mutated coronavirus strain spreading fastest in the East, government reveals
Many called for hospital staff to receive pay rises or free parking, as a practical means to get them through the pandemic — nurses were denied a pay rise earlier this year.
The main theme of the responses was that the heroes would be far more grateful to people following the rules properly, than they would be for clapping.
NHS worker Steve Cook wrote: " As a working nurse, absolutely not. Support me by following the rules whatever your age."
Several key workers mentioned they wouldn't even get to see the clap as they'll be stuck at work.