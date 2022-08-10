Popular women's festival returning to Felixstowe for second year running

Following last year's success, a popular festival celebrating women in the arts will run for a second time in early September.

Women in Arts and Music festival, more commonly known as WAMfest, will return to Felixstowe for its second year across the weekend beginning Saturday, September 10.

Event manager Laura Locke said: "The WAMfest team's mission is to support female musicians, performers, visual artists and authors by giving them a platform to present their work at live events."

Organisers were spurred on by the success of their first event in September 2021 which was voted the third most popular festival in Suffolk.

The two-day event comprises of a variety of performance and art, including both free and ticketed showcases.

A range of Felixstowe venues will be hosting the women's festival, including The Grosvenor Inn, La Vida, Beach Street, the Orwell Hotel and The Triangle.

The event will kick off with live music at The Grosvenor Inn on Saturday, September 10 and a visual arts festival entitled Art at the Beach presenting the work of more than 40 artists at Beach Street from 10am to 4pm.

The action will remain in this location for the festival's La Vida launch party featuring headliner Big Mama Funk and support from singer-songwriters Gabby Rivers and Lydia Angelica.

Sunday's programme starts at The Orwell Hotel with local choir Felixstowe Harmonies and will continue with literary events including a crime author panel from Ruth Dugdall and Jemma Wayne and a talk from historical authors Elske Howeler and Gill Blanchard.

Also at The Orwell, a piece of theatre specially created for WAMfest will be performed and music lovers can enjoy a performance from internationally acclaimed coloratura soprano Christina Johnston.

Their free outdoor event on Sunday includes the Ipswich Reggae Choir and the Dennis Lowe Theatre Group at The Triangle in the centre of town.

The festival finale held at the Two Sisters Arts centre in Trimley will see performances from vintage harmony singers the Three Chordettes, Grace Calver and Brooke Telling.

Event organiser Laura said: "Women are traditionally under-represented at music and arts festivals. This community event will continue to support them and the town. We cant wait to welcome more than 100 performers who have become part of the WAMfest family."