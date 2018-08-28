Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mummers prepare to mark longest night and shortest day

PUBLISHED: 11:45 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:45 25 November 2018

Rendham Mummers will be marking the Winter Solstice next month Picture: RENDHAM MUMMERS

Rendham Mummers will be marking the Winter Solstice next month Picture: RENDHAM MUMMERS

Archant

The longest night of the year will be celebrated next month when Rendham Mummers mark the Winter Solstice.

They will perform their latest play and seasonal offering, Return of the King, at 7.30pm beneath the ‘Sacred Oak’ on Rendham Knoll on December 21, the point at which days are at their shortest and then begin to draw out again.

The play is based around the pagan mythology of the twin gods, the Holly King and the Oak King, who are seen as one deity, the Hornèd God – the Green Man. Each one rules for half the year before making way for the twin brother at the Solstice. However, on this one Winter Solstice, the Holly King refuses to die! Oh dear!

People should meet from 6.30pm at the Rendham Knoll.

Parking will be available on Recreation Field and there will be seasonal refreshments and a hat collection for the Ipswich Hospital Blossom Appeal. The play will be followed by a torchlight procession to the Rendham White Horse pub.

Breaking News Third arrest made following death and cocaine police warning

10 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

A 20-year-old man from north Essex has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after a man died.

Man arrested in connection with serious assault of elderly man

12:13 Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds which left a man in a critical state in hospital.

Missing 14-year-old returns home

11:34 Dominic Moffitt
Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Brook Lucas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The teenage boy who was reported missing by Suffolk police has returned safe and well.

Missing 44-year-old last seen on Wednesday

11:20 Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Victoria Stevens? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A middle-aged woman has gone missing from north Essex.

Video WATCH: 30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Most read

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

A crowd of more than 22,000 was in attendance, despite the Friday night game being on television. Photo: Steve Waller

Teenage boy still missing from home

Have you seen Brook? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24