Mummers prepare to mark longest night and shortest day

Rendham Mummers will be marking the Winter Solstice next month Picture: RENDHAM MUMMERS Archant

The longest night of the year will be celebrated next month when Rendham Mummers mark the Winter Solstice.

They will perform their latest play and seasonal offering, Return of the King, at 7.30pm beneath the ‘Sacred Oak’ on Rendham Knoll on December 21, the point at which days are at their shortest and then begin to draw out again.

The play is based around the pagan mythology of the twin gods, the Holly King and the Oak King, who are seen as one deity, the Hornèd God – the Green Man. Each one rules for half the year before making way for the twin brother at the Solstice. However, on this one Winter Solstice, the Holly King refuses to die! Oh dear!

People should meet from 6.30pm at the Rendham Knoll.

Parking will be available on Recreation Field and there will be seasonal refreshments and a hat collection for the Ipswich Hospital Blossom Appeal. The play will be followed by a torchlight procession to the Rendham White Horse pub.