Published: 5:00 PM December 30, 2020

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson delivers a statement on the return of schools after the Christmas - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Some children will not be returning to school next week, it has been announced - due to the new strain of coronavirus.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed in an address to the House of Commons this afternoon that there will be a delayed return to school for some year groups.

He said: “We must always act swiftly when circumstances change.

"The evidence about the new Covid variant and rising infection rates have required some immediate adjustment to our plans for the new term.

"The latest study we have from Public Health England is that Covid infections among children are triggered by changes in the community rate.

"All pupils in exam years are to return during the week beginning January 11, with all secondary school and college students returning full time on January 18.

“During the first week of term on or after January 4, secondary schools and colleges will prepare to test as many staff and students as possible and will only be open to vulnerable children and children of key workers."

A small number of primary schools will not be returning next week, those in Tier 4 areas where infection rates are highest will only open for children of key workers and those who are most vulnerable.

The areas where primary schools will stay closed is due to be published on the government website later today.

Schools and colleges have been tasked with the job of testing all pupils as they return to education after the Christmas break.

There will be 1,500 military personnel on hand to provide virtual training, however will not be providing any in-person assistance.

Mr Williamson said the testing will begin “in earnest” in January, with those in exam years at the head of the queue.