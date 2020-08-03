E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘He was a one off ‘ - Tributes after death of popular vicar

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 August 2020

Rev. Richard Ginn had died aged 68 Picture: OWEN HINES

Rev. Richard Ginn had died aged 68 Picture: OWEN HINES

More than 300 cards of condolence have been sent in tribute to a popular, well-known Suffolk vicar who has died aged 68.

Richard Ginn was a one off according to his wife Picture: LINDA GINNRichard Ginn was a one off according to his wife Picture: LINDA GINN

Avid reader Reverend Richard Ginn, who had a collection of more than 4,000 books, managed a number of different parishes across the county as a vicar over the past 30 years.

Born in Enfield in 1951, he moved to Suffolk in 1985 to take up his first post not long after marrying his wife Linda, whom he met at college.

Revd. Ginn started working in the Yoxmere Benefice in 1985, covering eight parishes such as Westleton, Darsham, Dunwich and Middleton.

Later in his life, he was asked to look after another seven parishes in the Orebeck benefice including Campsea Ashe and Kettleborough.

Rev. Richard Ginn was passionate about books and trains Picture: OWEN HINESRev. Richard Ginn was passionate about books and trains Picture: OWEN HINES

Mrs Ginn, described her husband as being “old school” when it came to his profession.

“Richard was a real old-fashioned clergyman,” said Mrs Ginn.

“He was a one off.

“He lived in the wrong time, he was really from the 16th century.”

At the time of his death, Revd Ginn has just passed his 40th wedding anniversary and has also marked 40 years in the church.

“I think he carried on living because of our ruby wedding anniversary and his 40 years in the ministry,” said Mrs Ginn.

“It was important for him to mark that milestone.”

Outside of work, Revd Ginn had a number of passions including church organ music and, most notably, trains.

“He loved his trains,” said Mrs Ginn.

“Trainspotting, that was his big love.”

Books also played a big role in Revd. Ginn’s life - he amassed a collection of more than 4,000 in his lifetime.

“He loved book binding and reading,” said Mrs Ginn.

“His oldest book was from 1635.”

Revd Ginn died after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Richard recognised what was going on,” said Mrs Ginn.

“He had a beautiful death.

“He had a very worthwhile life and would question everything. He wanted to know what it meant to die.”

Since her husband’s death, Mrs Ginn has been overwhelmed by the condolences sent by the members of the community whose lives Revd Ginn touched.

"I had over 300 cards of condolence," said Mrs Ginn.

