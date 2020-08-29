E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Detective pleads for people to ‘stop and think’ before posting revenge porn

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 August 2020

Det Insp Holly Evans, of Suffolk Constabulary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Det Insp Holly Evans, of Suffolk Constabulary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A senior police detective has urged people thinking of posting revenge porn to “stop and think about the consequences of what you are doing”.

95 revenge porn crimes were recorded in Suffolk in the 2019/20 financial year (model used in picture). Picture: GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO95 revenge porn crimes were recorded in Suffolk in the 2019/20 financial year (model used in picture). Picture: GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO

Figures revealed in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request showed that between April 2019 and April 2020, Suffolk recorded 95 incidents of revenge porn - where people share revealing and explicit images of ex-partners to cause them embarrassment.

However, in 70% of those cases, no action was taken by the police - mostly due to a lack of evidence and victims not wanting to pursue charges.

Detective Inspector Holly Evans, of Suffolk police, said revenge porn cases are notoriously difficult for the police.

However, she encouraged victims to come forward.

She said: “I think people think of revenge porn quite differently to how it is.

“There’s often an element of control, which is quite pertinent in domestic situations and there is the shaming side of it, and sometimes it is just about revenge.

“It’s a really challenging crime for us to deal with.

“One of the biggest blockers we face is the shame and stigma around it.

“People often come to us, not necessarily wanting us to pursue the crime but wanting us to take the pictures down. But it isn’t that easy.”

Det Insp Evans also warned perpetrators about sending or publishing any intimate images or former partners.

“My message to those who might engage in this behaviour is I understand that they are probably hurting please stop and think about the consequences of what you are doing,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a crime, and that person trusted you in a moment of intimacy. Don’t break their trust, which can have a real negative impact on them.

“We want victims to talk to us. We will listen to you and we will do what we can to help you remove the images.”

Refuge, a charity which supports victims of domestic abuse, has launched The Naked Threat campaign in a bid to persuade the government to amend the law and make threats to share images a criminal offence in England and Wales.

Lisa King, director of communications and external affairs at Refuge, said: “While sharing sexual images or films without consent, or so-called ‘revenge porn,’ is a crime – threatening to share intimate content is not.

“We believe there is no such thing as an empty threat and the Domestic Abuse Bill, which will return to the House of Lords next month, provides the government with the perfect opportunity to act quickly and decisively.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Detective pleads for people to ‘stop and think’ before posting revenge porn

Det Insp Holly Evans, of Suffolk Constabulary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 loss at Cambridge United

James Norwood is unimpressed with a decision at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Large care home lifted out of special measures – bosses ‘pleased’ with improvements

The Willows care home in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Crime scenes to remain for days as human bones murder probe continues

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest coronavirus infection rates show slight rise in cases – check the numbers in your area

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has been revealed in weekly public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks (file photo) Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND