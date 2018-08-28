Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

PUBLISHED: 05:16 20 November 2018

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

A £400,000 fall in car parking revenue in Bury St Edmunds shows the need for government to provide greater support to town centres, a business leader has said.

Mark Cordell, outside the former Palmers fashion store in the Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWNMark Cordell, outside the former Palmers fashion store in the Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The new figures, provided under Freedom of Information laws, show car parking income dropped from £3,940,527.76 in 2016/17 to £3,519,069.84 the following year.

The historic market town consistently bucks the national trend for the decline of the high street, with the town also enjoying a record-breaking year for tourism in 2017 as the number of trips to Bury grew by 11.4% to 829,000.

However the decline in parking revenue mirrors a decrease in town centre footfall of 4.5% on last year.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council said in the short term it could manage this reduction in income - which helps fund work in the town centre - and would work with partners to avoid this becoming a longer-term trend.

But Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Ourburystedmunds business group, said: “It’s concerning. It’s predominantly concerning because there’s so little we can do about it. We are in the hands of landlords and local and national government really.”

He said eight key units in the town centre remain empty, including Laura Ashley and Palmers, adding high rates and changing shopping habits are among the challenges facing our high streets.

“It’s undeniable for footfall and car parking revenue 2016 was the peak in recent years.

“I obviously hope the current situation is a short-term correction and that we can look forward to returning to previous highs, but it would be naive to think that’s going to happen on its own without some intervention from national and local government and commitment from customers to shop physically in their town centres.”

While revenue for Bury St Edmunds town centre car parks is down, the number of transactions remained steady, with 2,224,528 in 2017/18.

Sara Mildmay-White, deputy leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, stressed Bury St Edmunds is performing well when compared to many other towns regionally and nationally.

She said: “As the transaction figures show, our car parks are well used and more and more people are choosing the value for money option of weekly tickets which is something that we continue to encourage.

“What is clear from analysis of our own car parking figures is that there is more demand on our car parks on Saturdays and whenever a town centre event is held and we shall be meeting with the BID [Ourburystedmunds] to discuss ways on ensuring this success continues.”

The Arc surface car park, which is managed by St Edmundsbury Borough Council Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe Arc surface car park, which is managed by St Edmundsbury Borough Council Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Ms Mildmay-White said tourism plays a big part in the ongoing success of the town centre economy and was one of the reasons the council organises the annual Christmas Fayre.

“We are confident that Bury St Edmunds town centre will continue to be a place that people will enjoy coming to, not just to shop, but also to relax enjoy the Abbey Gardens, see performances at the Apex, the Theatre Royal, visit Moyse’s Hall, the Guildhall, the cathedral and many of the other wonderful attractions that we are so lucky to have here.”

She added no decision has yet been made with regard to building another car park in the centre and “we will continue to engage with our town centre partners before making any decisions on this”.

In October 2018 the Government announced details of a new £675m Future High Streets Fund to help struggling high streets.

Topic Tags:

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

05:16 Mariam Ghaemi
St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

A £400,000 fall in car parking revenue in Bury St Edmunds shows the need for government to provide greater support to town centres, a business leader has said.

Record £30,000 donation gets Surviving Winter appeal off to a flying start in Suffolk

48 minutes ago Brad Jones
Brad Jones, Joshua Hopkins and Tim Holder at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal has got off to one of its best ever starts in Suffolk – and has been boosted by a record £30,000 match funding pledge.

NSPCC calls for help over Christmas as calls to helpline increase

00:05 Will Jefford
The NSPCC have started their Christmas campaign. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New figures show that 250 children were referred to the police or local authorities in Suffolk over the last 12 months by the NSPCC.

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

Yesterday, 18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Yesterday, 22:40 Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent three and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Andrew Papworth
Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Frustrated leaders have vented their anger at a council for scotching their hopes for a new relief road, saying it makes their town the “poor relation of Suffolk”.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Yesterday, 14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24