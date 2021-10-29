News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Video

How the critics are rating Ed Sheeran's new album

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:50 AM October 29, 2021
Ed Sheeran performing on the second night at Chantry Park last month. Picture: Zakary Walters

Music critics have given their thoughts on Ed Sheeran's new album, = - Credit: Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran's latest album has been well-received by critics — here's a round-up of what the reviewers are saying.

The Framlingham-raised singer's effort = came out on Friday, following the release of the singles Bad Habits and Shivers over the summer.

It is the 30-year-old's first studio album since he became a father and married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn — and critics have picked up on the emotional tones of the tracks.

In a positive review, the BBC's Mark Savage said the first two singles proved Sheeran "had lost none of his knack for writing slick, memorable pop hooks".

Savage said the rest of the album is "similarly polished", praising songs such as The Joker and the Queen and the "folksy" Leaving Hours.

The BBC's review concluded by saying the album was full of "no-nonsense melodies and burnished beats".

The album comes after singles Bad Habits and Shivers were released over the summer

The album comes after singles Bad Habits and Shivers were released over the summer - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Will Hodgkinson, of the Times, was similarly satisfied with the release — saying "singalong pop comes naturally" to Sheeran.

The Times review said Ed's latest album was his "most complete portrait yet" with a 14-track playlist that makes it "a modern equivalent of Abba’s 1970s output".

The Guardian's Alexis Petridis was not quite as positive in his three-star review, but noted how = would likely go down well with Sheeran's die-hard fans.

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
  2. 2 Channel 4 documentary to be filmed at Suffolk pub
  3. 3 A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation
  1. 4 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
  2. 5 West Suffolk restaurant named among best in the country
  3. 6 Go-ahead given for 49 new homes in mid Suffolk village
  4. 7 Donacien's 'feeling the love' after returning from the Ipswich Town shadows
  5. 8 Tesco introduces permanent quiet hours at its stores
  6. 9 'He's without doubt one of the best in the league' - Cook hails defender Nsiala
  7. 10 'I'm just gobsmacked': east Suffolk pub receives £96,000 grant in Budget

The review compared Sheeran to Adele, noting how "each artist has ascended to a plane of success where it doesn’t matter if you make more of the same, and actually, it could be disastrous if you didn’t".

Ed's latest album is his first since becoming a father and husband

Ed's latest album is his first since becoming a father and husband - Credit: Jamie Carter/hmv/PA

Petridis praised songs such as Overpass Graffiti, but was less approving of Sandman and Love in Slow Motion.

NME also gave = a three-star review, with critic Nick Levine saying Ed has "done it again" but "not without a few awkwardly mawkish moments".

Levine described opening track Tides as "the sort of intimate yet anthemic pop-rock stomper that will get another 80,000 singing along at Wembley", while also reserving praise for 2step and Visiting Hours.

The review ended by saying Sheeran's "persistent bad habits make this album a little less enjoyable than it could be" — with some songs "prone to laying it on a bit thick".

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rubbish in the river by The Range, Ipswich

Environment News

Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers

Timothy Bradford

person
The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person
Diss Railway Station

Suffolk Live | Updated

Rail services affected after person hit by train

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon