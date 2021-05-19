Abandoned coastal hotel with swimming pool sells for £666k at auction
- Credit: ALLSOP
A Suffolk hotel left empty for two years after its previous owners went bust has sold at auction for £666,000.
Newlands Country House, a former bed and breakfast at Reydon, near Southwold, still had cutlery left on tables and towels on beds after the property was vacated in 2019.
The main guesthouse includes a swimming pool and three suites with reception rooms and bathrooms.
According to Companies House records, the last firm with any ownership of the property was Newlands Country House Ltd, which went into voluntary liquidation in 2018.
Though the business is now dissolved, it is still owned by James and Lalremsiem Keishing, who are currently based in Wales.
The two-storey main building and two single-storey courtyard properties were auctioned off by Allsop on Thursday, May 13.
In the auction listing, the hotel was described as having "potential for redevelopment".
The site was expected to fetch at least £600,000 - and it was eventually sold for £666,000.
