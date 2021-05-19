News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Abandoned coastal hotel with swimming pool sells for £666k at auction

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM May 19, 2021   
The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Newlands Country House near Southwold has sold at auction - Credit: ALLSOP

A Suffolk hotel left empty for two years after its previous owners went bust has sold at auction for £666,000.

Newlands Country House, a former bed and breakfast at Reydon, near Southwold, still had cutlery left on tables and towels on beds after the property was vacated in 2019.

Tables in the former dining room are still laid out

Tables in the former dining room are still laid out - Credit: Allsop

The main guesthouse includes a swimming pool and three suites with reception rooms and bathrooms.

According to Companies House records, the last firm with any ownership of the property was Newlands Country House Ltd, which went into voluntary liquidation in 2018.

Beds are made and dressed with towels in the former B&B, which has stood empty since its last owners

Beds are made and dressed with towels in the former B&B, which has stood empty since its last owners left - Credit: Allsop

Though the business is now dissolved, it is still owned by James and Lalremsiem Keishing, who are currently based in Wales.

The two-storey main building and two single-storey courtyard properties were auctioned off by Allsop on Thursday, May 13.

The former B&B also features an indoor swimming pool

The former B&B also features an indoor swimming pool - Credit: Allsop

In the auction listing, the hotel was described as having "potential for redevelopment".

The site was expected to fetch at least £600,000 - and it was eventually sold for £666,000.

