'Lovely' rainbow design by Lexi, 9, chosen as bus logo

Published: 4:15 PM December 19, 2020

Lexi Stalker won the competition to have her design displayed on the Sole Bay Community Bus - Credit: Reydon Primary School

A Reydon youngster has won a competition to have her rainbow-inspired design displayed on a community bus.

Nine-year-old Lexi Stalker, who attends Reydon Primary School, near Southwold, saw her design - aptly titled 'Mr Bus' - defeat 150 other entries to the prize of having an image immortalised on the Sole Bay Community Bus.

Children from schools throughout the area submitted their designs, but Lexi's was picked as the winner by signmakers EPS Transfers, based in Halesworth.

It has now been displayed on the bus, which has resumed operations after being forced to stop running temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cathy Ryan MBE, chairwoman of Sole Bay Care Fund, presented Lexi with a 90-piece art set and a gift voucher as congratulations for winning the competition.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It is lovely and we are thrilled.

"We hope now that the local population will support the bus as it makes it welcome return to service our community."