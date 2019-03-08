Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club told to relocate by Ministry of Defence

PUBLISHED: 09:49 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 18 April 2019

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club chairman Keith Cooper with a .22 rifle. Pictures: KEITH COOPER

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club chairman Keith Cooper with a .22 rifle. Pictures: KEITH COOPER

Archant

An historic Suffolk shooting club is being forced to leave its “spiritual” home after being given its marching orders by the Ministry of Defence.

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club has been active since the end of World War Two, following the disbandment of the 7th Batallion Suffolk Home Guard. Pictures: KEITH COOPERStowmarket and District Rifle Club has been active since the end of World War Two, following the disbandment of the 7th Batallion Suffolk Home Guard. Pictures: KEITH COOPER

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club, which dates back to the end of the Second World War, was formed following the disbandment of the 7th Battalion Suffolk Home Guard.

It currently meets every Tuesday evening at the cadet centre in Finnborough Road, although it was shocked to receive a letter from the MoD giving it six weeks notice to relocate by May 9.

The letter said: “The range will soon be fitted with an enhanced security system that is MoD compliant for the storage of cadet weapons, as such no other access will be permitted to any other users. This is regrettable given the longevity of your club at this site.”

It also recommended that the club relocated to ranges in Sudbury or Hadleigh.

The cadet base in Finnborough Road, Stowmarket, has been the home of the club for more than 70 years. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe cadet base in Finnborough Road, Stowmarket, has been the home of the club for more than 70 years. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Club chairman Keith Cooper, who has been involved with the club since 1987, said: “We were completely shocked.

“We are more than 70 years old and have strong roots in the area, it is a terrible shame.

“We never expected this to happen - they dropped our club secretary a message saying we need to leave, and now we're going to be homeless.

“This is our spiritual home, we have spent almost our entire life here at the base.

“Obviously finding a new home for us will be difficult as it is hard to find a place to shoot in the area, our members will probably have to travel up to 25 miles to our new home, wherever that will be.”

Mr Cooper also confirmed the close-knit 25 member club will not disband and he is hopeful they will find a new home.

He added: “Rifle shooting is a very diverse sport - it lends itself to folks of all ages and abilities.”

East Anglia Resere Forces and Cadets Association, which operate the building, were unavailable for further comment.

Other clubs in the region have suffered similar difficulties, with Felixstowe Rifle Club having faced threats of closure for both proposed superstore and housing plans in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Suffolk has a strong history in the sport, with Malcolm Cooper, who trained at the Royal Hospital School, taking home a gold medal in both the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two dogs rescued from Essex flat after starting kitchen fire

Crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are battling a wood store fire in Sedge Fen Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club told to relocate by Ministry of Defence

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club chairman Keith Cooper with a .22 rifle. Pictures: KEITH COOPER

SIL preview: Henley win the Bob Coleman Cup, as Cranes look to close in on the championship

SIL preview action

Motorsport action at both Ipswich and Mildenhall this Easter weekend

Newmarket's three-time world champion, Chris Haird (115), will be in action at Foxhall on Monday Photo: MARTIN KINGSTON

Preview: The talking points for the 2019 Babergh elections

Issues affecting Shotley in the east of the district are different to those in the west. Picture: MICK WEBB/ZEWZULU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists