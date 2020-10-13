Prison drug smuggler warned she faces jail

Rianna Taylor has been told she could be jailed after attempting to smuggle drugs into Highpoint Prison Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A woman who tried to smuggle cannabis and tobacco into a Suffolk prison has been warned she could be jailed when she is sentenced in December.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, October 13 for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 23-year-old Rianna Taylor, of Ida Road, Tottenham, London.

She pleaded guilty to conveying cannabis and tobacco into Highpoint Prison, in Stradishall, near Haverhill, on March 8 this year.

Adjourning the case until December 1 for a pre-sentence report, Judge David Goodin warned Taylor that she was facing a custodial sentence and said the only question was whether the sentence could be suspended.

“Please, whatever you do, don’t run away with the idea that you have escaped a prison sentence. I’m not making any promises at all,” said the judge.

Taylor was granted unconditional bail.