Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON Archant

The last of three rare breed foxes from Colchester that went missing has been found dead on the side of the A12.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The three rare breed black foxes are said to have been let loose from their enclosure in Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON The three rare breed black foxes are said to have been let loose from their enclosure in Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Owner Richard Ashton, from Ipswich, confirmed the death this morning following a tip-off on a Facebook group made to help locate the animal.

The fox was said to be limping when spotted on Sunday, although the cause of the injury and death remains unknown.

Mr Ashton said: “I am so angry. Beyond angry.

“People had been posting on Facebook about how they wanted to hurt my animal. It is beyond a joke.”

The other two foxes, who are partners, were found on Friday and Saturday, with the first being found in the garden of Fairview Hospital and the other caught in Mill Road Surgery's car park.

One of Mr Ashton's friends was taken to hospital after the second fox “shredded” his hand as he attempted to jump and catch it before escaping.

The foxes are said to be in good health, although the friend has been left with a heavily bandaged hand.

They had gone missing from their enclosures on Thursday evening. Mr Ashton believing they had been deliberately let loose.

The three had been rescued after being found on a suspected fur farm in Wales, with Mr Ashton hoped to have given the foxes a better chance at life.

Mr Ashton added: “They've all had a really bad start and had just settled down - and now this has happened. It is terrible. I feel terrible.”