WATCH: First trailer released for Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk

Scenes from the trailer of the Danny Boyle-directed film Yesterday which was shot in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture Universal Pictures UK. Archant

The new Beatles-inspired, Danny Boyle-directed, Richard Curtis-written, Ed Sheeran-starring and East Anglian-filmed movie ‘Yesterday’ has its first trailer.

The musical comedy features an all-star cast, including Framlingham’s own Ed Sheeran, and was filmed across the region in 2018, with crews in Halesworth, Gorleston and even Clacton-On-Sea in Essex.

Scenes shot on Gorleston beach had over 5,000 extras singing along to some of the Fab Four’s greatest songs, with the production supported locally by the county’s official film office Screen Suffolk.

Big names like James Corden, Lily James and Kate McKinnon also appear, with newcomer Himesh Patel in the lead role as Jack Malik, billed as “the only man who can remember The Beatles”.

Writer Richard Curtis is the man behind rom-com classics like Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Director Danny Boyle has a huge CV of British films under his belt - and was also the mastermind behind the London 2012 Olympic Games opening and closing ceremonies.

The film has a release date of June 28.