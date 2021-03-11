Charity names racehorse in honour of Ipswich legend Kevin Beattie

Published: 4:38 PM March 11, 2021

A racehorse has been named in memory of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie - Credit: Richard Fahey/Kevin Beattie Foundation

A charity set up to honour the kindness and achievements of Kevin Beattie has named a racehorse after the Ipswich Town legend.

The two-year-old thoroughbred, Beattie is Back, will represent the recently-founded Kevin Beattie Foundation which was set up by friends of the former Blues star in December.

The horse's father, Mayson, previously won the July Cup at Newmarket in 2012 and it is hoped he will help keep the legacy of the Town star alive in the hearts of households across the country by taking part in flat races on TV.

Beattie is Back is hoped to compete in future TV races - Credit: Richard Fahey/Kevin Beattie Foundation

Malcolm Thompson, the charity's founder, said he had originally wanted to name him "The Beat Goes on" but the name was already taken.

Mr Thompson said: "We were trying to think of ways to make money during lockdown and thought it wouldn't hurt to send a few emails through to trainers and see if they would be interested.

"Thankfully Beattie is Back's owner came back and was fantastic, he didn't want anything in return for it. I'm still stunned how someone could be so kind.

"We have high hopes for it and hopefully it will feature on TV races. Kevin's family have been really enthusiastic."

Fans will have to wait until Beattie is Back has completed training however at trainer Richard Fahey's stables in Yorkshire.

Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie died in 2018 - Credit: Archant

Mr Thompson said forming the foundation has been a pleasure, and that he wants to continue doing all he can to honour the legacy of both his footballing idol and friend.

He said: "I remember speaking to Kevin and he told me about how he wanted his name to be a source of help for people – and at first, I didn't necessarily know what he meant.

"Now though, by forming the foundation, we know that helping others is exactly what he would have wanted.

"Kevin was a real fans' man and was just the most down to earth guy who truly had Ipswich in his heart."

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher with the maquette of the Kevin Beattie statue - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The foundation is hoping to host fundraising events once lockdown has ended, with future events including a charity football match in September.

Aside from raising money for other local charities, the foundation has also supported a campaign to help three young brothers from Ireland who live with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

A campaign to build a statue dedicated to the legendary Town player raised £110,000 in eight months.