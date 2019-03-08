Long-serving councillor honoured for decades of service

Councillor Richard Kemp (left) was presented with a water colour painting in recognition of his years of service by John Nunn Picture: RICHARD MICHETTE Archant

A Long Melford councillor who is stepping down after 45 years of service was recognised at the annual parish meeting on Thursday.

Richard Kemp is standing down from Long Melford Parish Council and Babergh District Council Picture: RICHARD MICHETTE Richard Kemp is standing down from Long Melford Parish Council and Babergh District Council Picture: RICHARD MICHETTE

Richard Kemp, who is retiring from his roles with Long Melford Parish Council and Babergh District Council, was presented with a water colour painting by local artist Vernon Lever.

John Nunn, district and parish councillor, presented Mr Kemp with the painting in recognition of his decades of public service.

Mr Kemp, who lives in Long Melford, was one of the founder members of Babergh District Council after being elected at the age of 30.

He also spent 34 years as a magistrate and has been heavily involved with Long Melford's football and cricket clubs.

Mr Kemp will continue in his role as a county councillor for the Melford division until 2021.

Last month, he said his “time had arrived” to step down from his roles but emphasized that he will miss serving the people.

“I will honestly miss talking to people and supporting them,” he said. “You might win only one in 10 cases but when you do, and you get a letter saying 'thank you Mr Kemp', it makes it all worthwhile.”