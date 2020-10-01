E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Suffolk Bishop remembered for his leadership during Suffolk Strangler murders

PUBLISHED: 16:04 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 01 October 2020

Bishop Richard Lewis was Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich from 1997 to 2007 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Bishop Richard Lewis was Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich from 1997 to 2007 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Tributes have been paid to a former Suffolk bishop who was a friend to the county’s farmers and is remembered for his community leadership after the murder of five women.

Bishop Richard Lewis leading prayers at Ipswch Town's POrtman Road ground for the five women murdered in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SIMON PARKERBishop Richard Lewis leading prayers at Ipswch Town's POrtman Road ground for the five women murdered in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Bishop Richard Lewis, who was the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich from 1997 to 2007, has died at the age of 77 following a short illness.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, the current bishop, spoke of Bishop Richard’s kindness, wisdom and how he was a champion for the farming community.

Bishop Martin said: “I know many people will be sad to hear the news of Bishop Richard’s death.

“I first got to know Richard during the 1990s when he was Bishop of Taunton and was grateful then, and ever since, for his graciousness, wisdom, kindness and gentle humour.

On his bike for the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust cycle ride in 2006, Bishop Richard Lewis gets ready to set off Picture: LUCY TAYLOROn his bike for the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust cycle ride in 2006, Bishop Richard Lewis gets ready to set off Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

“Richard was a countryman at heart and early on in his ministry had been an agricultural chaplain.

You may also want to watch:

“He was a well-known figure in the farming community especially when he was President of the Suffolk Agricultural Association.

“He was always concerned to support farmers and the farming industry in Suffolk.

Former Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, the Rt Rev Richard Lewis Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLFormer Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, the Rt Rev Richard Lewis Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

“He is well remembered for his support for Suffolk farmers during the swine flu outbreak, too.”

He is also remembered for his sensitive leadership following the murder of five women in Ipswich in 2006 and was invited by Ipswich Town Football Club to lead prayers for the victims and their families ahead of a match.

It was during Richard’s time as Bishop that work was completed on the Cathedral’s Millennium Tower in Bury St Edmunds, now one of the most iconic landmarks in the county and it was a huge joy for him to see this work competed.

Before coming to Suffolk, he served as Bishop of Taunton from 1992 to 1997 and before that he served in Hereford, Durham and Newcastle.

The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, the Rt Rev Richard Lewis opening the new Ipswich Preparatory School building in Ivry Street, Ipswich in 2006 Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, the Rt Rev Richard Lewis opening the new Ipswich Preparatory School building in Ivry Street, Ipswich in 2006 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Rev Canon Graham Hedger said: “We also remember at this time Richard’s son, Peter, who died not long after Richard came to Suffolk, and remember the weight of grief his tragic death laid upon Richard and his wife, Sara.”

Bishop Martin has sent condolences on behalf of the Church of England in Suffolk to Richard’s wife, Sara and their children Nick and Mike together with their families.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Vegan cafe moving from Ipswich to Woodbridge

Gemma Dempsey-Gray is opening Plant Cafe in Woodbridge. The new cafe will offer plant based vegan friendly food. The cafe's creative director, Chris Harrold also runs Woodbridge Greengrocers who will be supplying the cafe.

Port pub flush after securing council funds to upgrade loos

The New Bell Inn in Harwich, which scooped a council grant to upgrade its loos Pictures: MATT CATTERMOLE/TDC

Former Suffolk Bishop remembered for his leadership during Suffolk Strangler murders

Bishop Richard Lewis was Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich from 1997 to 2007 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Look inside the new Amazon distribution centre on the edge of Ipswich

A new Amazon sorting warehouse is now in operation at Eastern Gateway Enterprise Park in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Unwell referees, swirling fog, COVID-19 and falling trees – but non-league football is still surviving

Ollie Hughes, right, and team-mate Ben Mayhew trudge off the pitch after Tuesday night's match was controversially called off because of fog. Pictrue: NEIL DADY