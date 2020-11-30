E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man, 63, to face trial accused of sexual assault

PUBLISHED: 12:58 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 30 November 2020

The trial of a 63-year-old Essex man accused of sexual assault will take place in November next year.

Richard Selinius, of Queen Street, Brightlingsea, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (November 30) to sexually assaulting a woman on June 19 this year.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case for a further case management hearing until September 24 and said Selinius’ trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place in November 25 next year.

Selinius, who has no previous convictions, is on conditional bail.

