Family of late Woodbridge man hand cheque to East Anglian Air Ambulance

The family of Richard Smith presented the East Anglian Air Ambulance with a cheque of over £5,000 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Archant

The family of a Co-op worker who died of a heart attack have handed a cheque worth thousands of pounds to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From left to right: Paul Smith, Stella Smith, Malcolm Smith and Mark Smith. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA From left to right: Paul Smith, Stella Smith, Malcolm Smith and Mark Smith. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Richard Smith, from Woodbridge, was described as a man "who always wanted to help anyone" and dedicated his life to putting smiles on the faces of everyone he met.

And now thanks to the generosity of his peers and shoppers at the Leiston East of England Co-op store, where he worked, his legacy is set to help more people in need.

MORE: Touching tribute to Woodbridge man Richard Smith

Organised by friend Angela Peck, after months of fundraising, £5,565.64 was handed to the air ambulance crews at Norwich Airport.

Richard Smith, from Woodbridge, was a popular face at the East of England Co-Op store in Leiston Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Richard Smith, from Woodbridge, was a popular face at the East of England Co-Op store in Leiston Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

They had chosen the charity after Richard witnessed their life-saving work in Leiston on several occasions.

Richard's brother Mark said the day was "fantastic", thanking all those involved in remembering Richard and raising money in his honour.

Not being government funded, the air ambulance relies on public generosity.

You may also want to watch: