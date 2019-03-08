Family of late Woodbridge man hand cheque to East Anglian Air Ambulance
PUBLISHED: 17:16 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 01 August 2019
Archant
The family of a Co-op worker who died of a heart attack have handed a cheque worth thousands of pounds to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Richard Smith, from Woodbridge, was described as a man "who always wanted to help anyone" and dedicated his life to putting smiles on the faces of everyone he met.
And now thanks to the generosity of his peers and shoppers at the Leiston East of England Co-op store, where he worked, his legacy is set to help more people in need.
MORE: Touching tribute to Woodbridge man Richard Smith
Organised by friend Angela Peck, after months of fundraising, £5,565.64 was handed to the air ambulance crews at Norwich Airport.
They had chosen the charity after Richard witnessed their life-saving work in Leiston on several occasions.
Richard's brother Mark said the day was "fantastic", thanking all those involved in remembering Richard and raising money in his honour.
Not being government funded, the air ambulance relies on public generosity.