Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

08 May, 2019 - 05:30
Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An army veteran could barely stand when taken into custody for driving while four times the legal alcohol limit.

Richard Wiltshire told worried onlookers a broken leg was his reason for staggering around in Old Barrack Road, Woodbridge.

The 56-year-old Black Watch veteran was seen stumbling into his Ford B-Max outside the Co-op, where he had driven to pick up more alcohol for himself and a visiting friend on April 13.

Soon after being found swaying about on a nearby footpath, Wiltshire fell on his back and needed help from police to stand up, despite telling officers he had consumed a single glass of wine.

He required further assistance at police headquarters, where he sat slumped against a wall and made no comment, other than confirmation of his home address at Orwell Court, Woodbridge.

Wiltshire, who served four tours of duty in Northern Ireland, appeared before magistrates on Monday to admit driving with 146 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath the legal limit being 35mcg.

The court heard how Wiltshire had been subject to a community order for harassment at the time of the offence and had undergone alcohol treatment as part of a previous court order in 2013.

Solicitor David Allan said Wiltshire's impairment was in part, but not entirely, due to alcohol consumption.

He said a roadside breathalyser reading of 117mcg indicated rising levels of alcohol between driving and providing evidential samples at the police station.

Mr Allan said Wiltshire had used alcohol to deal with trauma experienced during his time in the Royal Highlander Regiment, but had since received assistance from Project Nova, which supports veterans entering police custody.

A serious stroke in 2015 had affected his mobility, explained Mr Allan, who said: “I think that is, at least in part, an explanation for his appearance that day.”

Mr Allan added: “This man should never have been behind the wheel. No one understands that better than himself.

“Given the number of issues he is actively engaging with, I submit there is great benefit in allowing that to continue, but to place his behaviour under the auspices of a suspended sentence.”

Wiltshire was handed a 12-week prison term, suspended for two years. He was disqualified from driving for three years and must attend 25 days of rehabilitation.

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver of car with two blown tyres was more than twice alcohol limit

Nicholas Wheeler apologised to the court, police and public for drink-driving Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Huge fall in number of people using buses in Suffolk

Bus usage in Suffolk is at a 10 year low. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Business leaders pile on pressure for radical reform of ‘unintelligible’ rates system

A 'broken' business rates system is partly to blame for shop closures, say business leaders Picture: DAVE VINCENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists