80s hit pop star Rick Astley will be headlining at Newmarket Racecourses this summer for one night only.

The singer will perform at the award-winning Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 31 next year.

It has already been announced that The Script will perform at Newmarket on Friday, June 19 and McFly on Saturday, August 29.

Previous headliners for the event have included Kylie, George Ezra and Little Mix.

Shooting to fame in 1987 with the cult classic Never Gonna Give You Up, Astley topped charts across the world and went on to make eight UK top ten songs and sell millions.

Speaking about the widely anticipated appearance, he said: "Really looking forward to playing Newmarket.

"It is a great vibe with a lovely audience.

"We will have a lot of fun."

Whilst Astley moved away from music for several decades to focus on his family, he swept back onto the scene a couple of years ago with the platinum-selling album 50.

A compilation album called The Best of Me was released last month and included reimagined interpretations of old and new songs.

His tour, which will arrive at Newmarket during the summer, will stop for gigs in Australia, Japan and New Zealand before landing in Suffolk where The Jockey Club Live will host the legendary performer.

The event will also host English-Italian singer Jack Savoretti, whose sixth album Singing to Strangers topped the UK charts for a week in spring.

Savoretti will play on Friday, August 2 and after months of touring the globe he returned home to a sold out Wembley Arena performance.

Sophie Able, general manager at Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming both Rick Astley and Jack Savoretti to Newmarket Nights next summer.

"Rick is a consummate performer and with his catalogue of hits we can't wait to see him perform.

"Jack has had an amazing 2019 with his album Singing To Strangers hitting the number one spot and we're sure he'll put on an unmissable show when he makes his July Course debut."

Tickets for the summer event will go on sale at 8am on Friday December 6 here with a presale on Wednesday December 4 at 8am.

Prices start at £30.24 to see Rick Astley and £29.12 for Jack Savoretti.